Randall Ray Reaves
ATHENS — Funeral services for Randy Reaves, 60, of Athens, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Living for the Brand Church of Athens with Dr. Joe Warren and Rev. Jason Smith officiating. A private interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.
Randy Reaves passed away unexpectedly February 15, 2021 in Athens.
Randall Ray Reaves was born July 22, 1960 in Athens, Texas, the son of Ralph Maurice Reaves and Gwendolyn (Ray) Reaves. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Athens and was a loving son, brother and uncle. He graduated from Athens High School in 1978 and received a scholarship to Henderson County Junior College for playing the drums. He graduated HCJC and attended Stephen F. Austin University where he earned a bachelors degree in Computers and Business. Randy joined the family business, Malakoff Nursery and Garden Center in 1982 where he spent his entire career serving people all over Texas and developing lifelong relationships with his beloved customers. Randy was particularly caring and protective of his business partner and brother, Gary and met every morning for breakfast to plan the work day. Fun jokes and satire were Randy’s signature with friends, family and work. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Randy’s life in their own way. Raising a drink of their choice in memory would be considered quite appropriate.
He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Maurice Reaves; paternal grandparents George A. “Buddy” “Pop” Reaves and Sarah Evie McPhail Reaves of Colfax, Texas who came to the Van Zandt County area in 1901; maternal grandparents Lee Ray and Beatrice Leach Ray of the Walton area of Van Zandt County, Texas.
Survivors include his mother Gwen Ray Reaves of Athens; two brothers, Michael Allen Reaves and wife Kathy of Bonham, Gary Reaves of Athens; one niece Macauli Ray Reaves Thompson and husband Christian and two great nieces, Annabell and Hadley Thompson; nephews Jonathan Davis and family of Austin and Ryan and Caitlin Davis of Northlake, Texas; maternal aunt Margie Dove of Van, Texas and maternal aunt Mim Reaves Douglas of Athens; many cousins including Debra Walters Costlow of Chandler, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Corcoran, John Torres, Chris Riley, Tommy Hayes and Ryan Davis.
A visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday at the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens from 12-2:00 p.m. Service is 2:00 p.m.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
