Randall Dale Ward
JACKSONVILLE — Randall Dale Ward was born June 2, 1947 and entered eternal life on January 26, 2021. He was 73 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Rev. Larry Barker will officiate. He will be laid to rest at West Shady Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Cara Ward; daughter, Felicia Evetts; brothers, Ronnie Ward, Jerry Don Ward and Joel Ward; and a sister, Wanda Zell Cheshire.
Left to cherish Randall’s memory are his wife, Linda Ward of Jacksonville; children, Natalie Salazar and husband Arthur of Jacksonville, Randall “Randy” Ward, Jr. of Brownwood, DaLin Hendrix and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Jana Kopecky and husband James of Spring, and Kyle Ward and wife Lexy of Bullard. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth Ward and wife Dottie of Jacksonville, Rex Ward and wife Donna of Jacksonville; sister, Nola Sue Mays and husband Bob of Oxford, MS; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
