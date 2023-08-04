Ramona Russell Martin
TYLER — Ramona Russell Martin, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2023, at her home in Tyler, Texas.
Ramona was born on June 12, 1939, in Georgetown, Texas to Mark and Frances Belle Russell, the oldest of four children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Frances Belle Russell, son Russell Martin, sister Rosiland Russell, and brothers Danny and Mark Russell, Jr.
Ramona Belle Russell Martin will be missed by many including her beloved husband, Charles Martin of 65 years, her daughter Marti Moore and husband Joe of Tyler, and her son Jay Martin and wife Janet of Beeville. Her grandchildren: Holli Collins and husband Jeff of Tyler, Ashley Tupy and husband Bryan of Grand Saline, Jeremy Martin of Tyler, Nathan Moore and wife Danielle of Kaufman, Christian Moore and wife Brooke of Bullard, Trevor Tull and wife Amy of Tyler, Whitney Morin and husband Michael of Amarillo, and Josi Hayden and husband Dillon of Moore, Oklahoma. Ramona, our “Nani,” had a life full of love. She had 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Ramona married Charles, her high school sweetheart, on November 23, 1957, in Tyler, Texas at Marvin Methodist Church. They moved to Laguna Beach, California while Charles was serving in the Marine Corps and returned to East Texas in 1959.
Ramona had a passion for dance and opened her dance studio in Whitehouse in the 70s. She also worked at Whitehouse Middle School for many years and was active in the community with numerous clubs and organizations, including Whitehouse Methodist Church, Athletic Booster Club, and Bridge Club, also the President of the Whitehouse PTA for many years, and she started the first Cub Scout group in Whitehouse.
Ramona was a life-long learner. After retiring in 1987, she took courses at Tyler Junior College to learn to speak Spanish and learned to play the guitar. Ramona and Charles have been active in their church, Bascom Methodist Church, for over 20 years and have made many lasting friendships. She had an unshakeable trust in God and an intimate devotion to Jesus Christ. She looked forward to teaching the children’s sermons on Sunday mornings and was on several planning committees. She was devoted to her children and was a grandmother with limitless energy and enthusiasm.
A memorial service will be held on August 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Bascom Methodist Church in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. If you would like to make a memorial donation, please consider making it to Bascom Methodist Church, 12565 FM 848, Tyler, TX 75701 or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).