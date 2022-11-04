Ramona Elaine Gunnels
TYLER — Ramona Elaine Gunnels was born at home near Wolfe City, TX on February 20, 1945, to William Hensley Walters and Gracie Mullins Walters. God called her home to Heaven on October 29, 2022. Her family moved to Dallas where she met the love of her life, Gene Gunnels, at Bryan Adams High School. They married in 1962 and were married until his death in 2013. After briefly living in the Dallas area after marriage they moved to Longview, TX and from there moved to Tyler, TX in 1992. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Sue Smith and Ann Wasson.She is survived by her children Michelle (Randy) Rix, Barry (Joanna) Gunnels, grandchildren, Stephen and Matthew Rix, Madelyn and Kennedy Gunnels, great-grandchildren, Matthew McMeans, Cameron, Brandon, and Alyvia Rix, sister Midge Wood and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.To know Elaine was to love her. She had the sweetest spirit and was a bright spot in this world. She spent most of her working life employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. After retirement from there she worked part-time at Eye Care Associates in Tyler until health issues forced her to quit. She was an active church member for as long as she was able. She spent many years at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview, TX and after moving to Tyler, TX was a member at Sylvania Baptist Church and then Green Acres Baptist Church. Her favorite place to serve was singing in the choir. She claimed she just made a joyful noise but the joy radiating from her face when she sang was what was noticed the most. It came from within. She also loved helping sort music folders at GABC on Tuesday mornings and was very sad when she recently realized her health would no longer allow her to do that.Being a Christian, she did not fear death. Her little body was so tired after almost 4 years of dialysis as well as other health issues and she was ready to go “home”. We are so grateful for the promise of Heaven and know without a doubt where her sweet spirit is. However, she will be very missed by all who loved her.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.Visitation will be at Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First StreetTyler, TX 75701-3308 on Friday, November 4th from 6 - 8 p.m.The funeral will be at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX on Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Lakeview Memorial Gardens 5000 W Harrison Rd. in Longview at 12:00 p.m.