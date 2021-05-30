Ralph Edwin Klint
QUINLAN — Ralph Edwin Klint, age 81, of Quinlan, Texas passed away on May 16, 2021. Ralph was born on September 18, 1939 in Waco, Texas to Carl Klint and Mattie Cloud Klint. Ralph married his wife, Barbara Ann Brownlee Klint in Tyler, Texas on August 14, 1958.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Byron Klint and wife Janice Klint of Arlington, Texas and daughter, Kristi Glass and her husband, Steve Glass of Quinlan; grandchildren Chris Klint and wife Brittany Klint, Michael Klint and wife Seun Klint, Jeremy Klint and partner Kaiti Walls, Josh Glass and wife Patricia Glass, Ben Glass, Chelsea Coffelt and husband Jarrett Coffelt, and Daniel Glass; many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, grandson Byron Klint, Jr, great-grandson and Maxwell Glass.