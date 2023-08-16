Ralph Edwin Barris
ARP — Ralph Edwin Barris went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 12, 2023. He was born on August 8, 1930 in Iowa Park, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joan Holder Barris, along with his two children, Becky Barris (Willis) Maddrey and Kenneth Wayne (Ruby) Barris, five grandchildren, Stefanie Barris (Kevin) Spivey, Hollie Barris, Marshall (Elizabeth) Dempsey, Amie Barris (Scott) Forehand and Christie Barris. His grandaughter, Lauren Dempsey Madeley, predeceased him. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Alaina Spivey, Carter, Emory & Brooks Dempsey, Lucy, Allie & Samantha Madeley and their dad, Brian Madeley, his brother Harold (Doris) Barris and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ralph was a proud Marine and Korean War Vet, pilot, Alaskan missionary, deacon and Sunday School teacher of 60+ years. He loved life, had a terrific sense of humor and loved to sing and play guitar. Above all, he was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, spending his adult life telling others about the saving grace of Jesus. His ability to quote scripture was a gift to all. He was a loving, dedicated husband and father, setting a Godly example for his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 10 am (visitation) 11 am (service) at Friendly Baptist Church, 1903 E. Front St. Tyler, Texas 75702. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to “Friendly Baptist Church Mission Fund”.