Ralph “Chip” Louis Good III
LONDON — Ralph Louis Good III “Chip” 62, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on November 15, 2022, in London, England. A third generation Texan, Chip was born in Tyler, Texas, on January 18, 1960, to the late Grace Faulkner and Ralph Louis Good, Jr. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1982 with a B.B.A. in Finance.
Despite not having travelled internationally until age 38 (save for childhood excursions to Mexico), Chip set out for Seoul, South Korea in 1999 to establish Lend Lease’s Korean office and manage their commercial real estate loan portfolio. For the remainder of his life, Chip’s professional responsibilities took him from South Korea to Taiwan and later with J.P. Morgan onto Germany and finally to London. He was always amazed that he, a boy from small-town Texas, made it so far in the world.
Prior to his passing, Chip served as Managing Director for SitusAMC in London leading Business Development in Europe. Chip was respected by both clients and colleagues, many of whom became close friends, for his work ethic and boundless enthusiasm and energy.
For the past fifteen years, Chip made London his home. He spent that time enjoying the city to its fullest: from dinners at Home House, to concerts at Royal Albert Hall and Chelsea football matches at Stamford Bridge. Despite more than twenty years abroad, Chip lost neither his Texas twang nor his southern hospitality and charm. He will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his welcoming nature, lighthearted humor, and devotion to friends and family.
Chip is survived by his former wife Beth Good Dallas, Texas; daughters Elizabeth Good (Christian) London, England, and Cathleen Guiltinan (Michael) Dallas, Texas; sisters, Melissa Collins Fort Collins, Colorado; Gigi Talbert (Bob) Aiken, South Carolina, and Mary Rosson (Monty) Winchester, Kentucky; two grandsons, Theodore Ruflin and Michael James Guiltinan; aunt Dora Dean Houston, Texas; mother-in-law Jean Beth Hamblen Overton, Texas; brother-in-law Fletcher Hamblen (Holly) Richmond, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, as well as other family and friends.
In London, a Thanksgiving service for Chip will be held at St. Michael’s Church, Chester Square at 11:30am on December 13, 2022 with a celebration of his life following at Home House, 20 Portman Square from 1:00pm.
Chip will be interred in Tyler, Texas, where his family will hold a private funeral service. A memorial celebration in Dallas will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the following organizations, which reflect Chip’s passions: mentorship, love for his alma mater and his Christian faith:
IntoUniversity, which supports disadvantaged youth in attaining their goals of higher education and employment (London, United Kingdom)
The University of Texas McCombs School of Business (Austin, Texas)
Highland Park United Methodist Church, of which he was a member (Dallas, Texas).