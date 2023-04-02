R L Lasater
TYLER — RL Lasater passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, March 19th, 2023. He was born in Lamesa, Texas on September 17th,1941 to Susie Dudley and Rube Albert Lasater. RL was a member of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and the Cedars of Lebanon Club.
RL was a graduate of Big Spring High School and East Texas State University in Commerce, TX. A record- breaking medalist in track and field in high school as well as East Texas State University. RL was the slowest moving, mild mannered track star, but his speed on the track was absolutely unbelievable. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. RL loved his family and was devoted to his wife and children. He enjoyed each and every activity involving his children. Before retirement, RL worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant in Tyler, the City of Tyler Parks department and truly enjoyed his days as a Fair Foundation parking lot attendant.
RL was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Billie Lasater and Bass Lasater, sister, Doris Mitchell, his mother-in-law, Grayce Vaughan Korkmas and brother-in-law, Anthony John”Ike” Korkmas, II. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Randi Korkmas Lasater; sons, Anthony Shawn “Tony” Lasater (Christi) of Rockwall, Joshua Albert Lasater (Lauren) of Kalamazoo, MI; daughters, Grayce Louise Lasater of Tyler, and Molly Elizabeth Zarate (Gregory) of Cypress; His sister-in- laws, Thelma Grace Lasater of Seminole, Shirley Lasater of Lamesa, brother in-law, Raymond Gene Korkmas of Flint, sister-in-law, Nina “Becky” Korkmas Martin (Mike) of Tyler; grandchildren, Macy Lasater, Marley Lasater, Gabriel Lasater, Luke Sherrod, Alannah Lasater, Anna Zarate, Lilly Zarate, Zoey Zarate and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be at 10 am on Friday, April 28, 2023 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler with a Funeral Mass immediately following. Visitation and lunch will be at the Cathedral Center upon the completion of Mass.
Honorary pallbearers will be his many good friends both living and those that have gone before him.
Heartfelt gratitude goes to Hospice of East Texas. We deeply appreciate their loving compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, and if desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas ((www.hospiceofeasttexas.org) 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701; or a charity of your choice.
