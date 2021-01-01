R. G. “Corkey” Hales
LINDALE — R. G. “Corkey” Hales, age 82, of Lindale, Texas passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Gladewater, Texas on August 12, 1938 to the late Walter, Sr. and Stella (Sadler) Hales and was a lifelong resident of the Swan and Lindale area. Corkey worked for Tyler Pipe Industries and was the owner of Hales Dirt Work. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Swan and enjoyed watching John Wayne westerns and most of all spending time with his children, grandchildren and his dog, Baby. Corkey was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Kelly Bridges. Corkey is survived by his loving wife, Ann Hales of Lindale, Texas; 5 children, Mike Hales of Lindale, Texas; Teresa Layne and husband, Mike of Lindale, Texas; Rodney Hales of Lindale, Texas; Kelly Moore and husband, Tommy of Lindale, Texas; and Shelly Craze of Lindale, Texas; son-in-law, Jeff Craze of Lindale, Texas; 9 grandchildren, Heather Pierce, Beth Beck, Morgan Holochuck, Heath Layne, Justin Hales, Chase Craze, Whitney Tunnell, Haylee Craze, and McKenzie Moore; and 16 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Swan, 11364 US Hwy 69 N. Tyler, Texas 75706.
