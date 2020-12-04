R. E. Walker
TYLER — A celebration of life for R. E. Walker, 90 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 12:000 noon at Evergreen Memorial Park with Dr. Mark Hood officiating. Services are under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
R. E. passed away December 1, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. He was born on July 29, 1930 in Pittsburg, Texas to Frank and Lillie Pearl Walker. He was a graduate of Pittsburg ISD. R.E. served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1953. He attended Texas College where he received Certification in Welding. He was employed by Goodyear Tire Company until his retirement in 1993.
He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, served with the Youth Sunday School, Brotherhood and the Male Chorus. Other memberships included the The Boy Scouts of America and the Rose City Civitan Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Avis Walker; sons, Robert Walker and Leslie Walker (Saundra),and Burt Walker (Lisa). Six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Four sisters, Betty Brooks, Fannie McKellar, Francis Humber and Doris Penny. One brother, Willie Walker (Marjorie). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 2:00-7:00 pm. (FACE MASK REQUIRED).
