R. B. Freeman
TYLER — Funeral services for R. B. Freeman, aged 96, of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Burks Walker Tippit.
R. B. Freeman passed away on October 14, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 15, 1926 in Arp, Texas to B. B. and Ruby Freeman. R. B. is survived by his devoted wife of 74 years, Colleen Freeman, and children Rick (Dale), Steve (Debra), Jerry (Betsy) and Connie (Carl) Owens, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
R. B. proudly served his country as a Sergeant of the 40th Infantry of the 108th Division in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. He retired from La Gloria Refinery after 34 years of dedicated service and was a member of the Canton Masonic Lodge for 72 years.
R. B. was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and passed on his love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He loved time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas or the Canton Masonic Lodge in Arp.