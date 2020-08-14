Quentin Durwood Ott

Born March 21, 1931, to Gay and Marion Ott in Barbers Hill, TX. On January 12, 1952 he was married to the love of his life, Norma Faye Faulk Ott by her Methodist minister father. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this past January. Together they raised two lovely daughters, Kathy Joy Ott Moore of Granbury, TX and Brenda Faye Ott Beavers of Nacogdoches, TX.
He is survived by his wife, Norma. His eldest daughter, Kathy Joy and husband Joe Moore, his grandson Jason, wife Sylvia, daughters Cecilia and Bonnie Rose and sibling number 3 on the way; grandson Ryan wife Leslie, great grandson Carter, great granddaughter Kate; his youngest daughter Brenda and husband Dennis Beavers, his grandson Dustin and wife Rashelle, great grandson Shelton and great granddaughter Ramie; grandson Brandon, wife Dani; brother Tom Ott , sister in law, Geraldine Faulk Edwards, brother in law, Clayborne Willard Faulk; nephew Joe, wife Sara Faulk, their children like their own grandchildren, Caleb, Kensie, Aly and David. as well as many nieces, nephews and treasured friends in Beaumont, Bullard, Tyler and Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and brother in law Elton Edwards.
He lived alongside Norma for 70 years, married for 68 and dating for 2 years. Following his time serving his country in the Army, he built three businesses, East Texas Plastics in Orange, TX; Ott Plastics Express in Beaumont, TX; and Polymer Service in China, TX. They lived in Beaumont for 38 years. Norma and Quentin’s hobby became traveling after successfully selling their first two companies. They visited all 50 states, including numerous cruises; international travel to Canada, Mexico and Europe; built their dream home in Beaumont and retired to the Lake in Tyler. They regularly celebrated their anniversary on the shores of Sand Destin, FL. He finished out his days visiting the shores of Lake Granbury in the early mornings.
They have spent their entire marriage investing in those around them, their community and surrounded by friends and family. They have belonged to and served in a Methodist Church family in every community they have lived. Most recently the Bullard United Methodist Church.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at Waterview, Interim Home Health Hospice Care, and the Villas in Granbury for making his final months and days full of genuine care, laughter and tenderness. We celebrate and honor your service.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, a memorial service is not yet scheduled.