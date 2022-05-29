Prudence Pearl Hyland
TYLER — Prudy Hyland, age 79, of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, the 25th day of May 2022. Prudy was born on the 17th day of June 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Pearle and Joseph Ralph Herzog, Jr. She graduated from Olympus High School in 1960 and later married her eternal companion, Dennis Hyland in the Latter-Day Saint Logan Temple on November 20, 1962.
As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served faithfully in various Ward and Stake leadership positions in the Relief Society, Young Women’s and the Primary organizations. She was loved by all who served with her and had a vibrant, fun-loving disposition about her. She loved serving and making others happy. She had many talents and abilities which included decorating for all seasons and creating cards and crafts. Perhaps being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was her greatest joy.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis, children, Stacy (Donald) Buchanan, Denton, TX; Wendy (David) Myers, Colorado Springs, CO; Bryan (Erica) Hyland, Tyler, TX; Bradley (Karalee) Hyland, Tyler, TX; Amy (Jacob) Barneck, Plano, TX; Audrey (Chris) Day, Lufkin, TX; 28 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Patsy Hatch and Becky Lambson.
Prudy is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Pearle Herzog; her brothers, Briant Herzog, Michael Herzog, and Ronald Herzog; and great-grandson, Tyler Buchanan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, the 1st day of June 2022, at eleven o’clock in the morning, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1617 Shiloh Rd. in Tyler, Texas. Friends and family are invited to visit prior to the service at the same location from half-past nine o’clock in the morning until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, 2003 Blue Mountain Blvd., in Tyler, Texas.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Kirby Buchanan, Koy Buchanan, Dallin Myers, Dane Myers, Blake Hyland, Nelson Hyland, Brayden Barneck, Chance Day. Honorary pallbearers include Kyle Buchanan, Kayson Buchanan, Jacob Hyland, Luke Hyland, Braxton Barneck, Dodger Day, Bo Barneck, Emmett Day, and Jared Hyland.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be directed towards the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, www.alzalliance.org.
Funeral services for Prudence “Prudy” Pearl Hyland are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.