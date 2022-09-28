Prissy Taylor
BROWNSBORO — Memorial services for Prissy Taylor, 80, of Brownsboro, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Bristow officiating.
Mrs. Taylor passed away on September 25, 2022 in Brownsboro, surrounded by her loving family.
Alpha “Prissy” May (Hart) Taylor was born on May 9, 1942, in Tyler, Texas, the daughter of John Paul Hart and Arlis Avenell (Saylors) Hart. She graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1960 and obtained her bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University in 1964. Prissy was a special education teacher for 37 years, retiring from Brownsboro High School, where she continued to substitute for an additional 18 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and caring for her beloved grandchildren during her free time. Prissy was energetic and bubbly, with the ability to make everyone feel loved. She will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Danny Hart.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Taylor of Brownsboro; daughters, Kim Davis and husband Ricky of Brownsboro, Sherry Ray and husband Sean of Brownsboro; grandchildren, Taylor Davis and wife Jordan, Toby Davis and wife Shelby, Peyton Ray, Tanner Ray, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the BISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 465, Brownsboro, Texas 75756.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.