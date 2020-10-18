Polly Dale Tomlinson Cawthon

Funeral services for Polly are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Bullard Cemetery.
She was born on October 19, 1934, to Chester Ross Tomlinson and Maurine Johnston Tomlinson.
Polly is a native of Noonday, but was a resident of Bullard. She retired from the East Texas Employment Commission as a social worker. Polly was a Stephen F. Austin Alumni and a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Whitehouse. She enjoyed shopping, growing flowers and cooking for her family. Polly was loving, caring, kind and gentle. She enjoyed listening to Christian hymns and sang beautifully loud while at church and in the car.
Polly is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Harold Tracy Cawthon. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Gina Waters and husband Mark and Karen Cantrell; grandchildren Ashlea Olson and husband Montgomery, Justin Waggener, Halen Phillips, Chris Waters and wife Nicole, Cameron Waggener and wife Kasey, Kirby Phillips; great-grandchildren Caleb Waggener, Alexis Olson, Avrea Olson, Cole Waggener, Emme Waggener, Teagan Phillips, Archer Lowe, Rhyleigh Waters, Jack Waters and Devin Olson.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home.