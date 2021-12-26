Phyllis Riggs McFadden
TYLER — Services for Phyllis Riggs McFadden, 82, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines, 7825 South Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 78703 with Chaplain Justin Neal officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow.
Phyllis passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Tyler surrounded by her family.
She was born June 13, 1939 in Bronxville, New York to Mrs. Helen Riggs.
Phyllis was a devoted wife and a loving mother. Her husband, Tom, and her two sons, Dana and Scott, meant the world to her. She was always there for her family and friends. Phyllis loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her family, even if it was just sharing a meal. She loved planning activities to include the whole family. Her place at the dining table will never be forgotten or replaced.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Tom and her parents.
She is survived by her loving family including her son Dana and his wife Paige of Kyle, TX; son Scott and his wife Tiffany of Whitehouse, TX; her sister-in-law Gloria of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law Carol of Naperville, IL; and four grandchildren Alaina of Austin, TX, Audrey and her husband Mike of Greeley, CO, Ryan of Whitehouse, TX, Rylee of Whitehouse, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in memory of Phyllis McFadden may be made to SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, TX 75713. (www.spcaeasttx.com)