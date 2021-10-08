Phyllis Kay McClain
TYLER — Phyllis Kay McClain departed this life peacefully surrounded by family on August 11, 2021. She was born on February 17, 1942 in Amarillo, Texasto Vera and Earl Bleakney and grew up in Oklahoma City where most of her friends and family called her “Kay”. She spent her Sundays being a member of Penn Avenue Christian Church and later became a Sunday school teacher. Kay graduated high school from Northwest Classen and attended college at Oklahoma State University being involved with Chi Omega sorority and sorority sisters then and after graduation in 1964. She married Max McClain, her childhood friend from down the street, who growing up,threw rocks at her window, and then later would meet again in college at Oklahoma State University. Kay dedicated her life to her husband and three children raising them in Plano, Texas where she was involved in soccer leagues and helped with the family business for many years. Kay later retired to Lake Livingston, to enjoy fishing and eventually moving to Tyler, Texas.
Phyllis Kay Mcclain will be sadly missed but her spirit and love willlive on through each one of us in our hearts by husband Max McClain, Tyler, Texas. Children- Christian Andrew McClain, Julie Kay McClain, and Kirk William McClain and 8 grandchildren, Alexis Kay McClain, Savannah Heflin, Andrew A. McClain, Christian W. McClain, John D. McClain, Luke McClain, Liam McClain, and Ashton McClain and Daughter in laws Cindy McClain and Natalie McClain.
