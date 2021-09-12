Phyllis Jean Holleman
TYLER — Phyllis Jean Judkins Holleman entered her eternal home on September 8, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on February 22, 1938 in Atkins, Arkansas. She was one of four children born to Archie “Pete” Rudolph Judkins and Eura “Tootsie” Elene Keener Judkins. She was married to the love of her life, Dr. James “Jim” Finas Holleman Jr., for fifty-seven years.
Phyllis graduated with an Associates degree from Arkansas Polytechnic College
(Arkansas Tech) and then went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from the University of Arkansas in 1960, and has remained a proud Razorback. After college, Phyllis thoroughly enjoyed working as a high-school home economics teacher for several years. She served her family as a stay-at-home mother for more than ten years before joining her husband, “Dr. Jim,” as the office manager of his solo family practice, Turner Clinic, in Kansas City, Kansas. Phyllis and her husband, Jim, worked together, side-by-side, as a team, opening and running several different private medical practices in Kansas City, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Tyler, Texas over the course of forty-eight years. They opened their most recent medical practice,
Tyler Physical Medicine Associates, in Tyler, Texas in 1999.
Phyllis is a lifelong member of the church of Christ and most recently attended the
Whitehouse church of Christ. Phyllis has dedicated much of her life to mentoring young women; this personal ministry began at Argentine church of Christ in Kansas City, Kansas, when she created a homemaking skills class for teenage girls. Throughout her adulthood, younger women consistently sought her out for guidance, wisdom, and encouragement. Many of these women grew to love her like a second mother, and still do. She accepted them unconditionally, treated them like family, challenged them to do “hard things” that they considered impossible, encouraged them to pursue their dreams, and helped them discover and develop their God-given talents. She had a special place in her heart for people who felt unlovable or unwanted. She was friendly and kind, and made everyone around her feel like they mattered.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Jim), her sister (Winona Judkins Harrel), and her grandson (Alex Taylor). Survivors include: daughter - Holli Beth Laddin, her husband (Michael), and her son (Nicholas Taylor and his wife, Jordan); son - James (Jay) Finas Holleman III, his wife (Bonnie), and their sons (Caleb and Jacob); daughter - Mia Holleman Forehand, her husband (Foy), their son (Tyler and his wife, Chloe), their son (Cameron and his wife, Haylee), and their daughter (Lydia); and two siblings - Billy Ray Judkins and Brenda Judkins Adams (and her husband, Douglas).
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. A private, family graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery, with Rev. Ben Wheeler officiating. Pallbearers will include Phyllis’ six grandchildren: Nicholas Taylor, Caleb Holleman, Jacob Holleman, Tyler Forehand, Cameron Forehand, and Lydia Forehand.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the University of Texas Health
Science Center Tyler, Institutional Advancement, 11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 or online at https://www.uthealth.info/give-online. If making donations online, the family has requested that gifts be designated to research being conducted by Dr. Julie Philley or Dr. Richard Wallace.