Phyllis Hart

Phyl grew up in Frankston, TX she was a cheerleader at F.H.S., an Apache Belle at T.J.C. and a graduate of U.T. Tyler (with honors). She lived in Overton for 23 1/2 years then moved to Chandler in 1984 and was a resident there for the last 36 years.
Grannie was preceded in death by her parents; Aunt Lella; son Pat and sisters, Charlene Stone, Doris Blandin; brothers Jack, Harold, Dean and Donald; and infant siblings, Jerry and Shirley.
Grannie is survived by a sister, Pat of Boise, ID; son, Michael Hart; four grandsons and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Billy Beasley I, Billy Beasley II, Connally Howeth, Tom Attaway and Barry Beasley. Honorary pallbearers are John Potter and the Oasis Sunday school class of West Lake Baptist Church.
A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Bro. Lee Evans will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.