Phillip D Travis
TYLER — Phillip D. Travis was born in Brownwood, Texas on July 2, 1946 and died at home July 12, 2022 under the care of Hospice.
Phil grew up as a military brat and lived in Japan, France, and many states as a child.
Phil graduated from Kimball High School in Dallas, where he was a company commander in ROTC. He attended Texas A&M and Arlington State after graduation.
Most of his career was in drafting and design engineering in the oil and gas industry. After retiring he started his own business, specializing in oil and gas design.
He loved camping, fishing, and working in his woodworking shop, and most of all his family.
Phil is survived by his wife Arvilla of 54 years, daughter Lauren, grandsons Hayden, Liam, and Zachary, adopted children Brian, Heather, and Stephanie.
No services are planned as Phil’s wishes were to have his ashes scattered into the ocean surrounded by loved ones.