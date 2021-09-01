Phillip Anthony Champion
TYLER — Phillip Anthony Champion, age 66, son of John G. and Beverly B. Champion died peacefully on August 23, 2021 after a lengthly struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Phillip was born on May 25, 1955 in Tyler Tx. He was a lifelong Tyler resident and a 1974 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School.
Phil was fun-loving, kind hearted and exceedingly generous. His fearless attempts to pedal, coast or drive anything with one wheel up to four were usually met with success. That energy was accompanied by a quick and witty sense of humor that kept family and friends continuously laughing. All of Phil’s abundant energy overflowed into a deeply loving kindness and sweet generosity toward his family and friends.
Phillip was a life-long Catholic with an immense faith that never wavered throughout his life. He had a beautiful relationship with Jesus that shined so deeply within him; it encouraged others to desire the same.
Those left to cherish Phillip’s memory are his brothers John J. Champion (Janis), Paul B. Champion, Michael T. Champion, and his sisters Jean L. Hudgins (Hal), Mary V. Benedict (Mike) and Judy A. Hobbs (Rodger) as well as nieces and nephews: David Champion, Stephen Champion, Christopher Champion (Misty), Jennifer Haney (Patrick, Ellie, CeCe), Virginia Hudgins, Elizabeth Lauffenburger (Sam, Jane, Virginia) and Kathryn Santos (Pepe), plus his life-long friends Brian, Jimmy and Kevin.
Services include a Rosary to be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Thursday, September 2 at 4:00 PM followed by a visitation from 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM. There will be a mass held at the Chapel of Sts. Peter and Paul on Friday, September 3 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, www.hospiceofeasttexas.org.