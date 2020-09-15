Philip Sloan
TYLER — Phil Sloan died from a long illness early Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020, at his home in Tyler, Texas. He was 76 years old. Services will be held at the Eubank Funeral home in Canton on Wednesday, Sep. 16, with visitation at 1 pm and a memorial at 2 pm. Phil will be buried beside his mother at Haven of Memories Cemetery in Canton.
Philip William Sloan was born on Mar. 14, 1944, in Grand Saline, Texas, to Willie Houston Sloan and Eltice Swain. Phil graduated from Grand Saline High School in 1962 and worked in Tyler before joining the Army in 1964. The Army sent Phil to Korea, but he asked for and got a transfer to Vietnam in 1966. For the next year, he worked a clerical job in Saigon, which at the time was far from the war front, and saved his pay for a better future. Phil returned to Tyler in 1967, earned a degree from Tyler Junior College, and opened Phil Sloan Used Cars on Erwin Street in central Tyler.
Phil took great pride in never being politically correct. He also was a quietly loving man who was loyal and generous to his family. His nephews could turn to him for help when a problem was too embarrassing to tell their father. He would tell them that if they weren’t making any mistakes, they weren’t really living, but just don’t make the same mistake twice!
Phil’s partner Sherry Hawkins died in January. Phil is survived by his brother Ron Sloan of Newport, VA, his nephews Greg Sloan (Caren Cooper) of Raleigh, NC, and Brian Sloan (Claudia) of San Jose, CA, Sherry’s son Phillip Renn (Laccy Meador) of Tyler, and their children Randy and Sophia of Tyler.
