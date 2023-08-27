Peter Evans Kemp
TYLER — Services for Peter Evans Kemp, 91, of Tyler will be held at Stewart Funeral Home Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Mr. Kemp went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 21, 2023, in Tyler. He was born December 22, 1931, in Centreville, Mississippi to Dempsey Charles Kemp and Blanche Baker Kemp.
Pete was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Tyler. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in Geology. He received a master’s degree in Geology from the University of Tennessee. He was a Petroleum Geologist throughout his career in New Orleans, Louisiana; Lafayette, Louisiana; and Jackson, Mississippi. His passions in life included freshwater fishing, playing tennis, telling stories, and drinking coffee.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Lugenia Walker Kemp, his parents, and his sisters, Hilma K. Horne, and Laura K. Anders. He is survived by his daughter, Jennie Gill, her husband Scott Gill; his two grandchildren, Sallie and Sean Gill, and the woman who brightened his days, Patty Tobias.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace School of Theology, 3705 College Park Dr., Suite 140, The Woodlands, TX 77384 or at gsot.edu/donate. Thank you.