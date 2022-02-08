Pete Lambright
JACKSONVILLE — Clyde H “Pete” Lambright left this earth for a better place on February 4, 2022. He left in peace knowing he had Jesus’ promise.
“In the father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” John 14:2
Clyde was born March 2, 1932, near Winona, TX to Luther and Lota Lambright. The family moved to the Jacksonville area when he was a young boy where he grew up as a farm boy. When he grew older, he went to work for International Furniture Co, a division of Schnadig Corp. After 30 years, he received a gold watch for his service. He enjoyed outdoor activities- hunting, fishing, camping, his love of camping took us all over the United States in an “82 Chevy PU camper. He was most proud of our trip to Alaska in the old truck. He would tell anyone who would listen about his “trip to Alaska.”
He was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Lota Lambright and brothers, Martin R. and James H. Lambright. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Edna Paslay Lambright and children Wayne and wife Teresa of Yellville, AR, Larry of Mt. Selman, TX, Becky Beard and husband Greg of Frankston, TX, and Tony of Jacksonville; grandsons Dustin and Dillon Lambright, and Lucas Beard and Oriel; great-grandchildren, Alec Beard and Sophie Johnson.
Visitation with the family is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday February 8,2022 at Autry Funeral Home. Graveside services at Jarratt Cemetery will be held Wednesday, February 9,2022 at 2 p.m. Robert Simpson, Pastor of Beall Chapel Baptist Church will officiate.
Donations can be made to Beall Chapel, and Heart to Heart Hospice.