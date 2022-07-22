Perry Neal Hall
WEATHERFORD — Perry Neal Hall
December 18, 1932 - July 16, 2022
On Saturday, the 16th of July 2022, Perry Neal Hall of Weatherford, Texas, passed away peacefully and joined the Lord our Savior in heaven. He was 89 years old.
Mr. Hall was born in Chico, Texas on the 18th day of December 1932 to parents, Forrest Leslie Hall and Ptelea Poteet Hall. Mr. Hall was a gospel preacher and life-long member of the Church of Christ. He proclaimed the gospel with great zeal for over 50 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Eva Laree Hartsell on August 10, 1951 and they were married 67 wonderful years.
Perry’s hobbies included wood working, photography, running a printing press, camping and public speaking, for which he received many awards. Mr. Hall was a shining example of God’s love in that he touched so many lives during his time on earth. Though he is gone in body, his influence lives on in all those souls he touched and led to Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Ptelea Hall; his wife, Eva Laree Hall; his son, David Hall; his brothers, Forrest Leslie Hall, Jr. , Keith Hall and Ralph Hall; and his sisters, Eola Rhine and Oleta Lambert.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cathy Allison and husband Ricky of Sulphur Springs; his son, Alan Hall and wife Magali of Weatherford; his daughter-in-law’s, Kanetha Hicks of Springtown and Karen Hall of Austin; his grandchildren, Tiffany Brown, Heather Bell, Alexander Hall, Michelle Hall, Brent Allison, Amber Chauncey and Ryan Allison; numerous great-grandchildren and other family members.
The family wishes to thank Autumn Hill Manor & College Park Rehab and Care Center.
Funeral Service is to be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial to follow in Thomas Cemetery.
Brandon Bell and Chad Chauncey will officiate.
Pallbearers are to include, Brent Allison, Hayden Allison, Ryan Allison, Robert Brown, Chad Chauncey, and Alex Hall.
In you are so inclined, in lieu of Flowers please consider a donation to a cause close to our hearts: Camp Bee Workshop 5554 Cooks Road Marshall, Texas 75670. https://sojourning.org/
