Penny Nichols-Sanders
TYLER — Penny Nichols-Sanders passed away peacefully on May 26, 2022. She was born on October 5, 1937 to Talley W. and Ruth Nichols.
After graduating from Pasadena High School, she followed her love of art to TWU where she majored in art. She served the East Texas community for almost 50 years by teaching painting. She was the owner of Penny Nichols-Sanders School of Fine Art. She was a member of the Palette of Roses Art League and won many awards for her beautiful oil paintings.
She is survived by her children Allison Kelley, Ken Sanders and wife Terrie, Jill Sanders and husband Gary Massey, and Richard Sanders and wife, Denise. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Sanders, stepdaughter Kay Sanders, granddaughter Cassidy Massy, great-grandson Ryder Frizzell and brother Lewis W. Nichols.
Memorial services are set for 2 pm on Saturday, June 11 at First Baptist Church of Mixon.