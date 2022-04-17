Peggy Walker Scott
KILGORE — Peggy Walker Scott passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022 in Billings, Montana. She was born in Kilgore, Texas on November 27, 1937 to Howell Lee (Major) Walker and Mildred Walker, the fifth of six children. Peggy graduated from Kilgore High School in 1955 and then attended Kilgore College. Peggy was an accomplished artist, with each of her paintings depicting her love and devotion to her talent. Her dedication to Marvin United Methodist Church is reflected today in a large mural that hangs in the church which she painted and donated after completing The Bible in 90 Days study. Peggy also enjoyed teaching and mentoring several young artists. She possessed a kind and gentle soul and was a great lover of animals. She frequently volunteered her time and care for those who were unable to speak for themselves. During her last years her beloved dog, Baby, was her constant companion. Peggy’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and numerous friends. We rejoice that she is now in Heaven happily sharing her contagious laughter, stories and jokes.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Clefton, son Kyle and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons David (Rebecca) of Billings, MT. and Bryan (Cherri) of Lexington, KY, 4 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. Peggy is also remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler on April 19 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Peggy’s memory to her favorite animal shelter, SPCA of East Texas PO. Box 132899, Tyler, TX 75713 or Marvin United Methodist Church 300 West Erwin, Tyler, TX. 75702.