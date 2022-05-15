Peggy Lynn Jones
AUSTIN — Peggy Lynn Hand Jones of Austin, Texas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022. For 92 years she lived a marvelous life filled with contentment, joy, people and lots of laughter. An artist at heart, over the years she made and sold stitcheries and weavings. In the 1960’s, she made paper mache’ jewelry and sold it through Neiman Marcus as well as at major Texas art shows like the Laguna Gloria Art Museum Fiesta. For many years, she and her husband, George T. Jones, Jr. published Where It’s At Magazine, a catalog of art venues for artists and craftsmen. Peg was the embodiment of creativity and her home was a reflection of her personality and her love for color and art.
The main word to describe Peg is LOVE. She loved her husband of 53 years and her family fiercely. She loved her church and Sunday school kids deeply. She loved her friends wholeheartedly and was blessed with many good and faithful friends. She loved this great country of ours. She loved animals unreservedly and she loved the color ORANGE!
More than anyone or anything, Peg loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She spent her adult life studying the Bible and was always eager to share Jesus and His Word with others. Now that she is in heaven, she would want you to know:
“Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved...” Acts 16:31
Peggy is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, her parents Raymond and Mozelle Hand, grandson Patrick Lee McSwane, and various other loved family members. She is survived by daughter Mary “Mo” Jones McSwane and husband Doug; Son George “Sport” Jones and wife Maedee; Daughter Janet Jones Romine and husband Bruce; grandchildren Marcie McSwane, Ryan McSwane, Meg Jones and Sam Jones.
Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate 35, Pflugerville, Texas. 78660.
In Peg’s honor, donations may be made to Berachah Church, 2815 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056 OR to Young Life Manhattan, Ryan McSwane, P.O. Box 5148 Harlan, Iowa 51593-0684. Plz write NY149 in the memo line.
