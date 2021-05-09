Peggy Joyce Pruitt
AUSTIN — Services for Peggy Joyce Williams Pruitt, 86, of Austin will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Turman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pruitt passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 in Austin. She was born May 16, 1934 in Swords Creek, Virginia to Robert Cecil Williams and Grace Ethel Boyd.
Peggy was a longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church, and was greatly committed to intercessory prayer and various church ministries.
On December 13, 1951, Peggy married Hershell Pruitt, a marriage which endured more than 60 years until Hershell’s passing in 2013.
Following her honeymoon, Peggy returned to War, West Virginia, where she graduated from Big Creek High School, in 1952, serving as Secretary of her Senior Class.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her 3 brothers, Jim Williams, Don Williams and Paul Williams. She is survived by son, Paul Pruitt (Sharon) and her grandchildren, Rowan Pruitt and Derek Pruitt.
Pallbearers will be Derek Pruitt, Britton Larison, Rex Thompson, Ray Todd, David Surratt and Billy Pyron. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Steve Williams and Marc Williams.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2201 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75701 or the American Kidney Foundation (kidneyfund.org).
