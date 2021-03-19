Peggy Jean Mooney
TYLER — Peggy Jean (Smith) Mooney
Peggy was born November 19, 1931 in Shreveport, LA to Alex & Adele Smith. The Lord called Peggy home in Tyler TX on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the age of 89. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother: Clyde Raymond Smith of Haughton LA; and, her husband Jack P. Mooney, originally from San Antonio Texas.
The oldest of 5 children, Peggy’s surviving siblings are Juanita Watts of Longview; Mary (& husband Joel) Howard of Longview, and Ronnie Smith of Henderson. Additionally she is survived by her children: Burl (& wife Betty) Cash Jr. of Tyler TX, Clyde Cash of Tyler TX, & daughter Nita (& husband Randy) Clay of Hawkins TX, son Jay Robert (nee Cash) Woodson of Chandler and a daughter of the heart, Debbie (& husband TJ) Jackson of Tyler, TX. Peggy was blessed to have a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild as well as many nieces & nephews.
Peggy was a talented homemaker in addition to working as an LVN for over 20 years. Her last “formal” employment was with the State of Texas, where she was employed for 6 years before permanently retiring from the workforce in 1993. When she retired it gave her time to pursue other interests of traveling, sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking and needlework. Peggy loved to sing (and whistle) and built quite a collection of lyrics to songs from all ages and genres. She was a devoted Christian and loved Church. Peggy never went long without finding a church home no matter where she and Jack lived. The most recent church home is with Sharon Baptist Church of Arp, TX.
A celebration of life for Peggy will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 @ 2:00 pm at Sharon Baptist Church, 12216 FM 3226, Arp, TX 75750. The church will provide a meal immediately following the celebration in the fellowship hall.
Memorials can be made to the Sharon Baptist Church Building fund.
Cremation handled by The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview. Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com
