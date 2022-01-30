Peggy Jean Cagle
TYLER — Services for Peggy Jean Cagle, 89, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Lyles officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cagle passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, in Tyler. She was born August 14, 1932, to Guy and Inez Herrington.
Peggy was a member of Friendly Baptist Church. She held the position of nurse with U.T. Hospital in Owentown.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Herrington; and beloved daughter, Sherry Ivy.
She is survived by her loving family including husband, Roy Cagle; son, Edwin Cagle; and daughter, Pam England North; grandchildren, Bart England and wife, Jenny; Bridget England; Clint Cagle and wife, Susan; Luke Cagle and wife, Betty; Roy Ivy; as well as 9 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bart England, Roy Ivy, Clint Cagle, Luke Cagle, Kelby Ballew, and Curt Malone. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarrad Hollis and Joey Stringer.