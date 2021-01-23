Peggy J. (Hukill) Foshee
LINDALE — Services for Mrs. Peggy J. (Hukill) Foshee, age 81 of Lindale, are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home with Bro. Byron Howard officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery. Peggy passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at a hospital in Tyler. She was born in Lindale on November 1, 1939 to the late Homer Lee and Lizzie Eugenia (Culverhouse) Hukill. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Lindale and a member of the Central Baptist Church. She owned and operated Peggy’s Beauty Shop for 50 years. Peggy was involved in the Lindale Christmas Helpers for 17 years and helped make homecoming mums for 20 years. Peggy enjoyed crocheting and fishing, but most of all she adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rufus Redding Foshee, son, Rufus Daniel “Possum” Foshee, brothers, Edward Hukill and Henry Hukill and sister, Dorothy Hukill Glasscock. Peggy is survived by her 2 daughters, DeLane Norris and husband, Kelly of Lindale; Tonya Watkins and husband, Dennis of Lindale; daughter-in-law, Shaun Foshee of Lindale; sister, Glenda Deere of Tyler; 11 grandchildren, Michael Norris of Lindale; Darisse Kennedy of Lindale; Kyla Longino of Temple; Katelyn Bussell of Lindale; Destry Foshee of Lindale; Jordan Norris of Lindale; Colten Watkins of Kaufman; Riley Foshee of Lindale; Zachary Watkins of Lindale; Landry Foshee of Lindale; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Michael Norris, Destry Foshee, Jordan Norris, Colten Watkins, Riley Foshee, Zachary Watkins, and Landry Foshee. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.