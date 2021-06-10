Peggy Gandy Lamb
EDOM — A memorial service for Peggy Gandy Lamb, 71, of Edom will be held 10 am Saturday, June 12, 2021, at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Edom with Bro. Shelby Davidson and Bro. Danny Sandifer officiating. Inurnment will be in Haven of Memories in Canton.
Peggy passed away May 27, 2021 in Tyler. She was born May 16, 1950 to Rube William and Millie Florene Batey Gandy.
Mrs. Lamb was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Edom. She grew up in Edom and Tyler and graduated from John Tyler High School before attending Tyler Junior College. Peggy was a certified legal assistant for fifty years with various firms. She was currently with Gillen & Gillen Law Firm. Peggy was a real estate specialist. Peggy enjoyed camping, gardening and playing the piano.
Mrs. Lamb is preceded in death by her parents, RW Gandy, Jr. and Florene Gandy; and a brother, Roger Gandy.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Johnnie Lamb; son, Lesley and Angela Lamb; daughter, Robin Michelle Kennison; son-in-law and wife, Luke and Texie Ladd; five grandchildren: Christian, Rachel, Mark, Lone and Harper; three great-grandchildren; two brothers: Billy Wayne and Nancy Gandy and Ruby Jack and June Gandy; and numerous nieces and nephews.