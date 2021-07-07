Peggy E. Caperton McGill Black
CHANDLER — Graveside services for Peggy E. Caperton McGill Black, 91, of Chandler will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery in Tyler with Pastor Robert Carter officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler
Peggy was called home by our Savior on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
She was born to Commie and Lottie Caperton on October 24, 1929 in the Holly Springs Community. She attended schools at Cream Level, Martins Mill, Houston and graduated from Tyler High in 1947. Peggy retired from the University of Texas at Tyler after 21 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her first husband, John L. McGill; second husband, James L. Black; granddaughter, Megan McGill Dobrinski and brother, Buel Caperton.
She is survived by three sons, Randy McGill (Lori), Marc McGill and Kyle McGill (Jill); two sisters, Mary Morrison and Virginia Finklea; sister-in-law, Lora Caperton; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breckenridge Village, 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX 75704.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Teen dead, three others in critical condition after wreck in Van Zandt County
-
Tyler police searching for missing schizophrenic man
-
Suddenlink: Tyler-area outage caused by traffic incident that damaged utility pole
-
Teen arrested for accidental shooting death of 17-year-old in Tyler
-
2 arrested in Galveston County in connection with shooting that killed 17-year-old in Tyler