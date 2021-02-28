Peggy Ann Burch
CHANDLER — Peggy Ann (Murphy) Burch, born March 23, 1923 passed away peacefully in her home in Chandler, Texas on February 17, 2021 with her loving, caring, dedicated youngest daughter Kathleen Stiefer at her side. She joins our dad, George E. Burch to be together forever.
Peggy was born in Tonkawa, Oklahoma to Orville and Thelma Murphy, one of five children. She was the last remaining family member. Mom was raised in Shawnee, Oklahoma and spoke fondly and often of all the adventures she experienced as a child. Those adventures molded her into the young woman she would become. She was a graduate of Forest Avenue High School in Dallas and a former student at Texas State College for Women in Denton. She, her sister, Susie, and their mother would eventually end up in Austin in 1940. While living in Austin, Peggy participated in the Junior Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Beach Style show in April 1942, she as a contestant in the preliminaries of the “Miss America Pageant”. She was Ms. Bergstrom Field 1946. Peggy joined the WAVES in 1943 to contribute her part to the war effort. Along the way, she met a handsome B-29 pilot stationed at Bergstrom Field. Their romance lasted through five years of off and on separation, as their war services sent them to various parts of the world. She returned to civilian life in 1945, after her two year stint in the Navy, and was employed at Bergstrom Field. She would eventually marry her handsome B29 pilot, Captain George E. Burch, on August 5, 1947, and her legacy as a military wife would begin. Peggy and George would be stationed at Tarrant Field, later to be renamed Carswell AFB. George would go on to attend the University of Oklahoma studying engineering, only to be called back into the Air Force, where his career as a pilot and military officer and mom’s career as a mother raising four children, a military wife, and mentor to other military wives would be sealed until “death do us part”. Moving became a way of life. After 10 a year assignment at Carswell AFB, it was on to Blytheville, Arkansas, Newport, RI, Oscoda, Michigan, Guam, California and to complete the circle, Carswell AFB where George eventually retired in 1972 after 32 years of service, with sites set for Chandler, Texas.
The welcoming spirit of the people of Chandler made the transition from “military life” to “life in the country” easier for Peggy and George. Peggy stepped right up as she always did as a military wife, and became an active citizen of the Chandler community, making friends and acquaintances. When Peggy wasn’t canning tomatoes from Ben Wheeler or the fruits of labor of the huge garden she and dad would plant, she was busy being involved in the community. She was a standing member of the First United Methodist church and participated in many activities in years past. Her first job upon arriving in Chandler was a Mr. Tucker’s store. She enjoyed working there, meeting, and helping people and did so for 5 years. For 25 years, Peggy was the election judge in the county. She was a deaf education aide at Ramey Elementary in TISD and truly enjoyed the rewards of working with the students. She was proud to call Chandler her home for 49 years.
Peggy “our mom” has run her race and run it well and now we must bid farewell until we meet again. We will always be rich in the memories and moments she created. She was the glue that held our family together.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, George, whom she was married to for 56 years, her parents, Orville and Thelma Murphy and four siblings, Blanche, Susie, Sonny, and Thomas.
Peggy leaves behind four children, Patricia Hislop-Hood, Sally Burnside, Kathleen Stiefer, and Robert Burch, in addition to seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandboys.
Many, many, thanks and undying gratitude to the wonderful staff at Hospice. Without their caring and compassion and undying loyalty of Kathleen Stiefer and her husband John, this transition would have been much more difficult. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of East Texas or the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
A time of visitation for Peggy will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
