Peggy Ann Breedlove
WEATHERFORD — Peggy Ann (Hall) Breedlove, 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday morning, July 12, 2021, in Weatherford, Texas, surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born September 21, 1930, in Trinity, North Carolina, to Marshall M. and Mae (Collins) Hall. She married Alton Elwood Breedlove, Sr., on July 26, 1957, and together they had three children, Alton Jr., Marshall, and Ruth Ann.
Peggy had a deep love for children, devoting her life to their care and nurturing. She taught kindergarten for 23 years and volunteered in various church nurseries for 47 years. She and her husband, Al, were long-time members of Eastridge Baptist Church in Red Oak, Texas. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the greatest blessings in her life. Peggy loved the outdoors, finding immense joy in the beauty of nature. She loved flowers and plants, and especially loved feeding the birds. Her bird feeders brought her great pleasure for many years.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.
Peggy is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Alton Elwood Breedlove, Sr.; her children, Alton Elwood Breedlove, Jr. and his wife, Patsy, Marshall Lloyd Breedlove and his wife, Susann, Ruth Ann McLemore and her husband, Lee; grandchildren, Brittany and her husband, Moustapha, Brad and his wife, Cara, Brooke, Daniel, Nicholas, Jessica, and Megan and her husband, Austin; and by her great-grandchildren, Enoch, Luka, Claire, and Raelynn.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 19, 2021, at 10:00 am at Eastridge Baptist Church, 732 East Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held immediately after at 11:00 am. Burial will follow Monday afternoon at Bullard Community Cemetery in Bullard, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Peggy’s honor to Autumn Hill Manor Assisted Living Facility, 202 W. Rentz St., Weatherford, TX 76086 or Eastridge Baptist Church in Red Oak, Texas