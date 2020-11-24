Pedro Martinez, Jr. was born in Brownsville, Texas to Pedro Martinez, Sr. and Nestora Martinez. He grew up with seven sisters and two brothers. In his teenage years he met Petra Martinez. They fell in love and married on April 14, 1971.
Within two years they started a family, complete with five daughters Patricia Martinez, Marisela Martinez, Belinda Garcia, Christina Martinez , Destiny Kissam.
Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Pedro “Pete” Martinez, Jr. and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.
In addition to his partner, Petra Martinez and his daughters, Pedro leaves to cherish his beloved memories, Patricia Martinez, Marisela Martinez, Belinda Garcia, Christina Martinez, Destiny Kissam,
Pedro “Pete” Martinez, Jr. is also survived by his brothers, Alfredo Martinez, Oscar Martinez; sisters, Maria Luisa Lopez, Lydia Munoz, Margarita Spendler, Ester Rivera, Ofelia Cuevas, Juanita Martinez, Mariana Figueroa; grandchildren, Nestora Rodriguez, Sarah Arroyo, Anthony Arroyo, Josefina Rodriguez, Amado “Lelo” Rodriguez, Deziree Kissam, Nicholas Rodriguez, Gabryel Kissam, Madilyn Rodriguez, Gianna Kissam; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Pedro Martinez, Sr. and Nestora Martinez; and granddaughters, Vanessa and Eden.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Pedro Martinez, Jr. to St. Judes Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.