Pearlie Mae Johnson
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Pearlie Johnson of Chandler, for Saturday July 3, 2021, 11:00 am at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance with Pastor Curtis Purvey officiating and Elder Samuel D. Hayter eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Pearlie Mae Johnson was born on June 24, 1939 to Barney Landers and Pearlie B. Wilhite in Memphis, Texas. She was a graduate of Memphis High School. After high school she attended nursing in Dallas, Tx. where she became a LVN. Aunt Pearlie Mae/Sis. Pearlie/Momma Dear, as she was known by family and friends accepted Christ at early age while attending Full Gospel Holy Temple in Dallas, Tx.
Later after moving to the East Texas she married George Johnson and became a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Chandler, Tx under the leadership of the late J D. Hamilton Sr. (Poppa). As a member she served faithfully, musician, Sunday School teacher, choir member, usher, praise & worship leader for the Women’s Department and over the nursing unit.
She worked 25 years as an LVN at East Texas Medical Center until she retired.
Pearlie was preceded in death by her husband George Johnson, four brothers and two sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son Arlander Sampson, Jr.; three daughters, Luvenia Bobsaith of Houston, Tx., Jacqueline Thompson(Cecil) of Pflugerville, Tx. and Artrilla Hayter (Samuel) of Terrell, Tx. Brother Barnell Landers (Faye) of Hereford, Tx., goddaughter Jessetta Jones and godson George both of Chandler, Tx. Eleven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm. Mask Required.
