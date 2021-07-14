Pearl White Wells
TYLER — The blessed secret of Pearl White Well’s memorable life for 94 years was her Christ-like spirit, her personal charm and commitment to her beloved husband, the late Malcolm Wells, her scholarly leadership and loving concern for family, friends, youth, neighbors and communities both statewide and national.
The dawn of a new day, March 12, 1947, brought a great blessing to the late Sidney White, Sr. and Lena Gardner White of Tyler, Texas. They welcomed their first daughter and fourth child, Pearl. She shared numerous special memories with her loved ones and siblings: Travis White, Theodore White, Warren George White, Dr. Sidney White, Jr., Father Joseph Bernard White, John White, I and Mary White.
Pearl professed Christ at an early age. Serving God with all her heart and mind, she was a faithful servant of St. John Episcopal Church and Christ Church Episcopal Church, Tyler, Texas. Along with her family, she passionately shared of God’s goodness. Pearl was a beacon of God’s love to many.
With focus and determination, Pearl graduated as the valedictorian from Emmett J. Scott High School- Tyler Independent School District. Pursuing her dreams to further her education, Pearl matriculated to Huston-Tillotson, where she earned her Bachelors of Science in 1947, became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and then received a Masters of Education in 1955 from Prairie View A & M University.
Passionate about educating youth and empowering their successes, she served the Whitehouse Independent School District and Tyler Independent School District for 39 years. She was recipient of the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher award and a recipient of the Outstanding Secondary Educators of America in 1974. This award program was reserved for leaders who provided exceptional talent, service, leadership, and commitment in secondary education inside the classroom as well as outside the classroom. Furthermore, “Mrs. Wells” was recognized for her innovation and talents as an award recipient of the National Life Insurance Association Grant - University of Wisconsin, 1953 and the National Science Foundation Grant - Texas A & M University, 1967. Furthermore, her contributions were recognized in Who’s Who - Texas Educators. As a community leader, Pearl White not only raised the educational standards in the independent school districts but also in well-known cultural standards of Tyler’s Bella Donnas. Her wholehearted concerns for others, especially young ladies, radiated daily and gave her a luster resembling that of “Mother of Pearl”.
Eternal love is where true love begins! Pearl White becomes the beloved wife of the late Malcolm Wells where they embraced God’s plan for their lives together with family and friends.
Bridging the gap for health, dignity, and quality of life, Pearl served as a volunteer for 10 years with East Texas Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary. With a deep respect and passion, she served her community through various associations such as the Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. Charter Contribution, Texas Classroom Teacher’s Association, Couture Society, National Education Association, Texas State Teachers Association, National Science Teacher Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.-Delta Dear 75 years, Camp Fire Girls, Inc. Jr. High Guardian, Tyler Museum of Art, National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., American Association of University Women, The Smithsonian Associates, National Member, Tyler Club Retired Teachers Association, NAACP, National Notary Public Association, Scholastic Target Education Program, Inc. (Operation S.T.E.P), Tyler, Texas and on various organization boards. Pearl, “Mrs. Wells”, Aunt Pearl will continue to inspire us and future generations to give of our time and talents to better ourselves and our communities.
With a peaceful transition into the arms of Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior- Pearl White Wells is proceeded in death by her parents, brothers (Travis, Theodore, Warren (Margarite), Dr. Sidney (Helen), and Father Joseph Bernard, and husband (Malcolm).
Celebrating her homegoing are loved ones: brother, John White, I (Lena); sister, Mary White; nieces, Linda Petty (Eric), Christine White, Sandra White Harris (Andre) and nephews John White, II (Sabrina); Warren G. White; great-nieces Alexandra and Jordan; great nephews Andre and John White, III and many great-great nieces and nephews.
Those who also share in her homegoing include dear friend Leah Estelle Thomas and “Aunt Pearls” God children who were her extended beloved family because she was not afraid to open her heart and home to those who God placed in her path: Judge Quincy Beavers, Willie and Beverly Beavers Brooks, Janet Wrather, Sharon and William Herbert Livingston (late), Lavoid Perry (late), Enjuelle Livingston, Lester and Yvonne Harris, Vanessa Ross and Keyana Page.
