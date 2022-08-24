Payton Roydale Hardy Bennett
FLINT — Payton Roydale Hardy passed away at 23 on August 07 2022
Though he left this world far too soon, he left this world a better place. He is proceeded in death by his loving father and mother Ryan Bennett and Catherine Bennett, By two sisters Freedom Lawson and Alice Bennett and two brothers Logan and Abram Bennett. He also leaves behind too many family and friends.
Memorial service will be held on august 28th at 4 pm at Bella Vista in Flint Tx. For a time of remembrance we will provide chili and ask for chili fixings and desserts. If you would like to donate to Payton’s funeral fund you can do so thru his Aunt Melanie Stithem.
