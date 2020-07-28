Pauline “Polly” Hargrove May
ATHENS — Pauline “Polly” Hargrove May was born on November 11, 1921 in Houston, TX to Sam Lee Hargrove and Fannie Mae Hargrove. She passed away in Athens, TX on July 25, 2020.
Polly loved her family dearly, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and was a “camera buff”, loving to take photos and hone her skills with the camera.
Mrs. May was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 54 years, Kenneth May, son, Kenneth Wayne May, siblings: Grace Lambert, Inez Barfield, Christine Cason, and Louella Burnett; half-brother, H.L. Williams.
She is survived by her son, Alvin May and wife Leona, grandsons: Micheal May and David May; great-grandchildren: Truett May and Cortney May; siblings: Marie Richardson, Janice Williams, Leman Hargrove and wife Evelyna; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Polly will be 11 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Trinidad City Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 am Wednesday prior to the service.
