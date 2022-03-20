Pauline Dixon
ALBUQUERQUE — Pauline Dixon, age 90, beloved mother and grandmother, was called home on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She entered this world on November 4, 1931, in Cambridge, KS, born to Lester and Delta Patty. She is survived by her daughters, Elyzabeth, Kim, Valerie, Eileen, and Victoria; son, Sunny; stepdaughter, Renee, and 21 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 60 + years, Wilbur; and one grandson, Joshua, her mother, father, and two stepfathers. Pauline had careers in radio and television and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 - 1961, before raising her family. Pauline was a long-time follower of the teachings of Unity with her last church home being Tyler Unity Center of Practical Christianity.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Contact family for details. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, The Humane Society of the United States, St. Jude, St. Labre Indian School, and St. Joseph Indian School. Please visit our online guestbook for Pauline at www.FrenchFunerals.com
