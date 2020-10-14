Pauline Ann Loveless
TYLER — Pauline Ann Loveless was born on September 18, 1942, in England to Allen and Ruth Horstead. She went to be the Lord on October 8, 2020 surrounded by her love ones.
Pauline, also known as MeMe, loved life and her family was her pride and joy. She was the Matriarch of the family that had a vibrant personality. She never met a stranger and impacted everyone’s life that she encountered. Pauline met the love of her life in England, who she went on to marry and raise three beautiful daughters. She loved to travel and being a military wife, she got to see many parts of the United States, but she never forgot her British roots, which she instilled in her daughters.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ruth Horstead. Her loving husband Allen Loveless and daughters Sharen Hebert and Tina Gabbard.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Sonjia Ramsey, sister Patricia Zips, granddaughters: Lauren Watson, Lindsey Vige’, Desiree Gabbard, and Alanna Ramsey, grandsons: Lance Hebert, Cody Gabbard, Alan Stewart and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed but her legacy will carry on. A memorial service will be held at a later and time.
