JACKSONVILLE — Paula Sue Dickerson Lowe
She was born on June 9, 1959, to James Chester and Barbara Dickerson. She married Jeffrey Lowe on November 7, 1980, and had two daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Barbara Dickerson, and son in law Mike Dorsey.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Jeffrey Lowe of Jacksonville,
Her beloved sister Pam and James Griffin of Jacksonville.
Her daughters Jamie Dorsey of Jacksonville, Brandy and Keith Wilburn of Canton.
Grandchildren Thomas and Mattie Hawes of Jacksonville and Travis Wilburn of Canton, TX
As well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends.
Paula never met a stranger, she was full of love, light and dedication to her family. She was employed at Campbell Custom Homes in Bullard for the last eight years and dearly loved her work family. She enjoyed caring for her family and going camping.
Services will be held at Boren Conner Funeral Home in Bullard Saturday April 22, 2023, at 10am.
Boren Conner Funeral Home
550 S Dr. M Roper Pkwy,
Bullard, TX 75757