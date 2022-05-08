Paula Ray
CANTON — Paula Dan Knowles Ray (74), a wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully next to her Bible on May 3rd, 2022. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at Eubank Funeral Home, Canton, Texas 1:00 PM, with a reception beforehand at 12:00 PM.
Paula (P.D.) was born on November 17th, 1947 to Jodie and Lewis Knowles in Commerce, Texas. She graduated from Greenville High School as Valedictorian, Class of 1966. She then attended The University of Texas, graduating Magna Cum Laude (high honors) in 1969. While there, she was an active member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She became a teacher of English in Lake Highlands, Texas, prior to marrying her husband of forty-nine years, Richard L. Ray, in 1973. The couple then moved to Canton to start a family (having two daughters) and be close to loved ones.
Her love of family set the course for her life and she leaves an indelible mark as a woman whose priority in life was to serve others. Paula faithfully loved her family and truly had the gift of hospitality, always remembering to bring food to those in need or send cards of encouragement. She will be remembered for her compassion and care to those she loved, as well as her intelligence, humor, and joyful spirit. Paula was a wonderful friend to many, a woman of strong faith, a loving mother, grandmother, and wife, and she will be missed.
Paula is survived by her husband, Richard L. Ray of Canton, her daughter, Victoria “Tory” Ray Thatcher, a son-in-law, Seth Thatcher, her grandchildren, Tom, Vivian, and Richard Thatcher, and her brother, Dr. Kip Knowles.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassie Ray, her parents, Lewis and Jodie Knowles of Point, her sister, Kim Knowles, her mother-in-law, Jean Ray, and her brothers-in-law, Patrick and Stephen Ray of Canton, Texas.