Paula (Orman) Ellis

Paula moved to Tyler, Texas as a child and graduated in 1954 from Tyler High School. The following year, she attended Tyler Junior College where she was a member of the famous Apache Belles drill team. In 1956, Paula married Ralph Ellis. They resided in Frankston, raising their family of five children and operating Ellis Mercantile for many years. Paula was a homemaker and a huge sports fan, whether it was cheering on her children or coaching the Dallas Cowboys from her living room. As Paula’s health began to decline, she moved to Mont Belvieu in 2012 to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She continued to enjoy family time and traveling to San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Nashville. Also, she was transformed from a Texas Rangers fan to a Houston Astros supporter.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Ralph Ellis, parents Paul & Sybil Orman, brothers Bill Orman and Dennis Orman, in-laws Clyde & Elizabeth Ellis, sister-in-law Elizabeth Ellis Dunklin*, and brother-in-law James Dunklin*.
She is survived by daughter Pam Murphy & husband Joe, son Mike Ellis & wife Robin, daughter Leslie Green & husband Darryl, son Kevin Ellis & wife Johanna, and son Keith Ellis & wife Suzan, sister Charlotte Spurlock and sister-in-law Glynda Orman*. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren-Sarah, Stephen, Scott, Brandon, Courtney, Stephen B., Allie, Brett, Seth, Brittany, Mackenzie, Peyton, Shanna, and Austin, seven great-grandchildren-Kayla, Dallas, Layken, Ryan, Jessa, Kason, Konlan, and Preston as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed , but we rejoice in trusting that she is with our Lord and Savior and has reunited with those who passed before her. Visitation is Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.
Pallbearers will be Mike Ellis, Kevin Ellis, Keith Ellis, Darryle Green, Joe Murphy, Seth Green, Brandon Ellis, Peyton Ellis, Austin Ellis, Scott Murphy and Stephen Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Lade, David Dunklin, Sarah Dezern, Brett Green, Courtney Ellis, Brittany Ellis, Kayla Dezern, Dallas Dezern and Shanna Ellis.