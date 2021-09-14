Paul Z. Berry
TYLER — Memorial services for Paul Berry, 52 of Tyler have been scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Saturday September 18, 2021 at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens with Jesse Benavides and Paul Gleiser officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1-2 P.M. prior to the services.
Paul was born March 10. 1969 in Irving, Texas to the late Bobby Dalton and Mona Strawn Berry. Paul grew up in Athens and was a graduate of Athens High School. He began his broadcast career at the age of 13 at KBUD and then KCKl and has been hooked on radio ever since. As a lifelong broadcaster, Paul has been a successful air personality, program director, music director, operations manager and veritable Jack-of-all-trades. He came to Tyler in 1989 and has been with Gleiser Communications since 1995. Away from radio, Paul was an avid music collector who enjoys cooking, reading, standup comedy, theatre, and live music.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister; Laura Berry of Athens, nieces; Amanda Wilson and husband Michael of Athens, Amy Miller of Athens, nephews; Jeffrey Berry and wife Kelly of Pflugerville, Jordan Berry of Austin, 8 great nieces and nephews and many dear friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in Paul’s memory.