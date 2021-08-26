Paul Thomas Fanning
TYLER — “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”
A memorial service will be held on August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Bethel Bible Church – South Campus, 17121 US-69 Tyler, TX 75703.
God called Paul T Fanning home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born in Chicago, IL on July 12, 1945 to Thomas Epps Fanning and Pearl Tryon Fanning.
He was given a Navy ROTC scholarship at the University of Texas in Austin. He graduated in 1968 with a BA and in 1972 with a JD. Paul was a proud veteran serving in the Army during the Vietnam era.
Paul began his law career in Corpus Christy, TX but soon moved to Dallas, TX where he practiced for over thirty years. He retired from his law career in Tyler, TX.
As much as he enjoyed providing needed counsel, his interest turned to making friends and becoming a part of his new community. Paul loved to travel and experience new things. He was a man of various passions; all of which were very special to him. He was a member of Saint John’s Masonic Lodge 53, and the Waco Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Directors Staff and past member of the Jeep Patrol for the Sharon Shriners. He was a past member of the Jesters. He was a driver for families traveling to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport, LA. Paul also served as a past board member for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Every Christmas morning Santa would arrive at the hospital at 6:00am to hand out the gifts to the children there.
Paul became an ordained minister and held a Bible study in his home for many years.
In 2012, Paul graduated from the Charles W Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, MI and once again he took on a new role as Santa Texas. Paul said, “It’s a lot of fun being Santa Claus . . .Santa Claus makes everybody happy.”
Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Fanning, Timothy Fanning and wife Julie, and his daughter, Katherine Fanning, two grandsons, Ethan and Trinity and a granddaughter, Madeline. Left to cherish his memory is his Ex-wife, Valerie Fanning and his beloved poodles, Misty and Mocha.
“Well done, good and faithful servant . . . Come and share your Masters happiness. Matthew 25:23