Paul Rutledge Knight
SUGARLAND — Paul Rutledge Knight, born May 27, 1956 in Little Rock, Arkansas, passed to his eternal home July 19, 2022. He was the oldest child born to Dr. Lee Roger Knight and Janeal Rutledge Knight.
He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas and went on to attend Abilene Christian University receiving his BBA in 1979 and MBA in 1980. He went on to complete his Certified Public Accountancy in 1990, worked in the banking industry as a CPA for over 30 years.
While at ACU, he met his future bride Janice LaNell Morris and they married on June 5, 1982; just celebrating 40 years of marriage. Together they have two children Erin and Taylor.
Paul loved history, especially Civil War history and answering trivia questions. His greatest love above all, not including Janice, was watching TV, especially sports. On Sunday afternoons Red Zone was his channel of choice to watch football, being a true diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. If you asked him a sport’s trivia question, there was no hesitation and he could answer it correctly. He was blessed to travel. Over his lifetime he visited many countries around the world, with most recently cruising rivers and the coastlines of America with their travel buddies had become his passion. A hobby that he had for over 50 years was coin collecting. His collection includes every proof set since 1936 with many more rare and fun finds.
He is survived by his loving family including wife, Janice; daughter, Erin Wessel and husband Jared; son, Taylor Knight and wife Rachel; grandchildren Rhett Wessel, Reagan Wessel, Ethan Knight, and Anna Knight; brother, Grant Knight and wife Leanne; sisters, Lee North and husband Mark, Amy Lowery and husband Chris; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Sheri Neeley, and numerous extended family.
Services are as follow:
Visitation will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm with the funeral being Friday, July 22, 2022 at 2:00pm both taking place at First Colony Church of Christ; 2140 First Colony Boulevard, Sugar Land, Texas 77479.
Burial will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00am Cottondale Cemetery; 373 County Road 3571, Paradise, Texas 76073.
For those wishing to make memorials, they can be made to Medina Children’s Home, which his grandfather, Loyd Rutledge help create. 21300 State Highway 16 North, Medina, Texas 78755.
Paul was a loving husband, beloved father, adoring grandfather, treasured brother and uncle, selfless and faithful friend to countless people.
