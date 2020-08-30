Paul Robert Meier
TYLER — Paul Robert Meier, 83, of Tyler passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born January 12, 1937 in Louisburg, Kansas to Lawrence Meier and Frances Sheehan Meier.
Mr. Meier was proud to be the first in his family to earn a college degree, graduating from Kansas State University. During his career, he worked at General Electric Company and retired from the Carrier Corporation.
Paul was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church and enjoyed being a part of the Builder’s Group.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael William Meier. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Meier; his son, Mark Meier of Henderson, Nevada; his grandsons, Logan and Landon; and two great-grandsons, who reside in Overton. He is also survived by his brother Charles of Shell Knob, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held for Paul at a later date in Kansas City, Kansas.
